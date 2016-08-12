Minister: 162 Turkish servicemen, including 133 generals and 3 attachés are deserters

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ '162 Turkish servicemen, including 133 generals and 3 attachés are deserters'.

Report informs, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Işık told in his interview to Habertürk.

According to him, 3 185 people dismissed from the Turkish Armed Forces: '151 of them are generals and admirals. As well 265 pilots sacked from the army'.

'We plan to move military units dislocated in Ankara and Istanbul till September 15. Some military units will be moved in 10 days, some in 20, while others within a month. Their territory will be provided for use of the people and public. Democracy Park will be laid out in the territory of Akıncı Air Base', the minister said.

F.Işık also spoke about the attitude of NATO member states towards July 15 coup attempt: 'There is no problem between Turkey and NATO. Turkey is a NATO member and has the second biggest army in the alliance. It fulfills the rights and obligations arising from the membership. The problem has occurred on July 15. Attitude of the NATO member states towards the events dissatisfied the Turkish society, which flowed to streets and suffered 240 casualties to establish democracy and prevent the coup attempt'.