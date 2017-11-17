Military official: If Turkey buys S-400, its access to NATO technology to be restricted

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ "If Turkey purchases S-400 missile complex, its access to NATO technology will be restricted”.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force Heidi H. Grant said commenting on Turkey's purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft missile complex.

“If Turkey buys S-400, it's access to NATO technology will be restricted. At the next stage, measures can be taken to prevent Turkey from purchasing 5th generation of f-35 fighter-bomber jets and use it", he said.

Notably, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that the contract on purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft missile complex from Russia has been signed.