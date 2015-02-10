Military exercises started in south of Russia - PHOTOS

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ The military exercises with the participation of about two thousand military intelligence and special operation groups, more than 200 military and specialized equipments are held in the south of Russia. Report informs referring to Interfax, the scouts will have combat readiness in seven landfills - Volgograd region, Stavropol territory, Chechnya, Dagestan, Adygea, Karachay-Cherkessia and Northern Ossetia within a month.

The soldiers can be use the "Strelets" communication and intelligence management.

At the same time, military exercises are held in the mountainous part of the Crimea, in "Hangar" landfill.