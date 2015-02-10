 Top
    Close photo mode

    Military exercises started in south of Russia - PHOTOS

    At the same time, militay exercises are held in the mountainous part of the Crimea, in Hangar landfill

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ The military exercises with the participation of about two thousand military intelligence and special operation groups, more than 200 military and specialized equipments are held in the south of Russia. Report informs referring to Interfax, the scouts will have combat readiness in seven landfills - Volgograd region, Stavropol territory, Chechnya, Dagestan, Adygea, Karachay-Cherkessia and Northern Ossetia within a month.

    The soldiers can be use the "Strelets" communication and intelligence management.

    At the same time, military exercises are held in the mountainous part of the Crimea, in "Hangar" landfill.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi