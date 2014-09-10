​Military exercises start in Caspian Sea

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Some ships of the Caspian flotilla, warplanes of sea aircraft of Black Sea Navy and the Air Force of the Southern military district of Russia put out to sea for implementing test tactical maneuvers.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, all types of ship arms in the conditions of active counteraction of the conditional opponent will be applied in the exercises.

Totally, about 15 fighting ships and providing vessels, more than 50 units of military equipment and about one thousand military personnel of the Caspian flotilla will be involved.

These exercises are arranged and carried out according to the plan of activity of the Caspian flotilla for 2014 academic year. They will last until the end of the current week.