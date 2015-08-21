 Top
    Militants fire on building of police department in Istanbul

    The attackers fled the scene after the police's retaliatory fire

    Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ The building of Kirach police department in Esenyurt (Istanbul) was attacked, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

    According to the report, 2 persons opened fire on the building with long-caliber guns. The attackers fled the scene after the retaliatory fire of the police.

    A special-purpose police group is carrying out search operations to arrest them.

    It was informed that no one was dead or injured during the incident.

