Mikheil Saakashvili: They can take away my passport, but they can't do anything with my love for my Motherland

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ "They can take away my passport, but they can't do anything with my love for my Motherland", former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili said in a statement, Report informs.

Georgia on Friday stripped former leader and reformer Mikheil Saakashvili of his citizenship as he had acquired a Ukrainian passport to serve as governor of the strategic Odessa region.

Saakashvili, has angrily condemned the move as aimed at "blocking" him from standing in elections in Georgia.

"I was forced to leave my country as I was threatened with an arrest, he said.

Georgia has issued an arrest warrant for Saakashvili on abuse of power charges that he insists are politically motivated.