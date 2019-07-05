Deputy Minister of Georgia resigns

First Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Mikheil Giorgadze has left his post.

Local bureau of Report informs that he wrote on his Facebook page.

Giorgadze said that it was time to give chance for new people and new energy.

He emphasized that he would continue his activity in the private sector.

Notably, Giorgadze was appointed Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports in July last year. He was Minister of Culture and Monument Protection of Georgia in 2014-2017and Minister of Culture and Sports in 2017-2018.