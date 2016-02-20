MiG-29 fighters and a single Mi-8 helicopter arrive in Armenian air base

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Ministry of Defense delivered a new batch of MiG-29 light tactical fighters and a single Mi-8 transport helicopter to an air base in Armenia, Report informs citing the Russian media.

"A new batch of MiG-29 fourth generation light multipurpose light tactical fighters and one Mi-8 transport helicopters will arrive at Russia's Erebuni airbase in the Republic of Armenia," earlier the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The MiG light multipurpose aircraft are equipped with updated technologies, and are set to protect the the country's airspace and carry out training flight exercises.

The Russian airbase in Erebuni was formed in 1995.

MiG-29 fighters were designed by the Soviet Union as air superiority fighters, and have since been repurposed as multirole fighters fitted with air-to-surface and precision munitions.