Michael Pompeo: "High-ranking officials, involved in Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance, will be brought to responsibility"

Baku. October 17. REPORT.AZ/ "The investigation on journalist's disappearance will be transparent, and participants, including high-ranking officials, will be brought to responsibility," US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said.

Report informs citing NBS that the US top official made the sattement while negotiating with the Turkish leadership in Ankara on October 17.

He added that official Riyadh is interested in investigating the case on Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing in Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul. "Saudi Arabia is planning to arrest anyone who has been involved in the incident."

Notably, Michael Pompeo discussed the issue on Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance with the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman and the Crown Prince Shabab Mohammed bin Salman on October 16 in Riyadh. On October 17, he visited Turkey and discussed the issue of the missing journalist with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.