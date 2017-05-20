MIA: Rouhani takes strong lead during Iranian presidential election

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's President Hassan Rouhani leads the first round of presidential elections.

Report informs head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ali Asghar Ahmadi has said.

As a result of processing about 39 million ballots, H. Rouhani is gaining 22.8 mln votes.His closest rival, former Prosecutor General Ebrahim Raisi, received the support of 15.4 mln Iranians.

Former minister Mostafa Mirsalim received about 455 thousand votes, and former vice-president Hashemi Taba - 210.5 thousand.

In total, more than 40 million people have voted.

It is expected that the final results of the election can be announced later on Saturday.

H. Rouhani is close to getting more than half of the votes.In this case, he will achieve re-election to the presidency in the first round.