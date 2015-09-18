 Top
    MHP Ankara deputy Tuğrul Türkeş resigns from party

    Türkeş was referred to disciplinary committee and was expelled from the party last week

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) Ankara Deputy and party founder's son, Tuğrul Türkeş resigned from the party on Friday, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

    Türkeş was referred to disciplinary committee and was expelled from the party last week following his decision to take part in Justice and Development Party (AK Party) leader Ahmet Davutoğlu's interim cabinet which would govern Turkey until the November 1 snap elections.

