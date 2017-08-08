MFA: Georgia highly appreciates firm support of partner countries towards our sovereignty and territorial integrity

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ After nine years of the August 2008 war, Russia still violates the 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement and continues its policy of occupation and factual annexation with regard to inseparable regions of the sovereign state in complete disregard for fundamental principles of international law, Report was informed by the Georgian MFA regarding the anniversary of conflict on 8 August 2008.

"This envisages the illegal integration of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions of Georgia into Russia’s military, political, economic and social system; military build-up in the occupied regions, as well as fortification of the occupation line by razor and barbed wire fences and different artificial barriers. At the same time, illegal detentions and kidnappings of people along the occupation line, restriction of freedom of movement and access by residents of the adjacent territories to their farmlands and houses regularly take place. This situation has been even more aggravated by closure of four so-called crossing points in Abkhazia region. Following the restriction of Georgian language in Gali district schools, from the next academic year education in native language will be prohibited in Georgian schools of Tskhinvali region as well", states MFA of Georgia.



It is also noted, that Georgia stays in firm compliance with the 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement and through constructive engagement tries to achieve the tangible result in the Geneva International Discussions: "As a result of this rational and peaceful policy, despite above difficult challenges, the government of Georgia managed to turn the democratic and economic development of the country into irreversible process, achieved peace and stability in its controlled territory and made progress in the European and Euro-Atlantic integration. The Georgian side highly appreciates firm support of partner countries and international organizations towards sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, and their relevant decisions, which significantly contribute to the conflict resolution according to the norms and principles of international law".