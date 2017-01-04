Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: We are aware who committed Istanbul attack

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Identity of the person, committing terrorist act in Istanbul, has been identified.

Report informs,Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told a news conference at the Anadolu Agency.

According to him, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice and other relevant agencies of Turkey are working to apprehend organizers of the terrorist attack. However, the minister did not disclose name of the terrorist.

Turkish FM added that the country will continue to fight against any of terrorist organizations.