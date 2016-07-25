Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: "US shall take necessary measures to prevent Fethullah Gulen to elope to a third country "

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The United States shall take the necessary measures to prevent Fethullah Gulen to elope to a third country."

Report informs referring to Haberturk, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

According to him, Turkey demanded from United States the extradition of Fethullah Gulen after the events took place on 17-25 December, 2013. After the recent coup attempt we will accelerate efforts to extradite Fethullah Gulen to Turkey. Our desire is very clear, they will give him to us. US has not responded to us in connection with Gulen's arrest. We took necessary steps to prevent his escape to a third country. We expect the US will take all the necessary measures."

M. Çavuşoğlu also touched on his visit to the United States in the near future " I will meet with US Secretary of State John Kerry. We will have discussions with both political and legal circles and give necessary messages. Of course, the aim of the visit to the US is a matter of extradition of Fethullah Gulen to Turkey.

Turkey does not want to damage relations with the United States. However, if US will not extradite Fethullah Gulen to Turkey, it could affect relations between the two countries.

Therefore, we want US not to keep the leader of the terrorist organization within its borders and to return him to Turkey within the framework of mutual understanding."