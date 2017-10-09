Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: Turkey may refuse to buy S-400 from Moscow

© Report

Baku. 9 October.REPORT.AZ “Turkey may refuse to purchase S-400 air defense systems from Moscow, if no agreement on their joint production is achieved”.

Report informsç Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told the newspaper Aksam.

According to him, Turkey has not received an official refusal on that score.

“Putin told us we may take steps for joint production. Know-how will be crucial. If Russia’s attitude is negative, we may clinch a deal with another country," said Çavuşoğlu.

Minister stressed that Ankara must purchase S-400 urgently for protecting the air space of the country.

“But if some anti-Russia-minded countries do not want Turkey to purchase S-400 from it, then they must provide their alternative," he added.

