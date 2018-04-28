Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: Russia and Turkey implementing historical projects

Moscow. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ The atmosphere of trust between Turkey and Russia allows to solve regional problems.

Report’s Russian bureau informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

According to him, frequent meetings of the leaders of the two countries, contacts of the ministers allow to realize truly historical projects.

"Our economic relations and tourism industry are actively developing. The atmosphere of trust between countries allows to solve regional problems.

Thanks to the meetings of the Ministers for Foreign Affairs in the Astana format, we have made serious progress on the issue of the Syrian settlement. Today's meeting will allow us to determine our further steps in this matter, "M. Çavuşoğlu said.

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted the intensive political dialogue between the countries.

"This dynamic of our interaction shows how presidents of the two countries attach great importance to the development of Russian-Turkish cooperation. Today a range of issues will be discussed, including along with the Iranian counterpart the ways to resolve the Syrian crisis”, - Sergei Lavrov said.