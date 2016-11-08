Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: Germany supports terrorist organizations against Turkey the most

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Germany is the country that supports terrorist organizations against Turkey the most."

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at the news conference on November 8.

"Unfortunately, Germany doesn't support Turkey. The country regularly receives persons of anti-Turkish stand. We requested them to extradite 4 000 PKK members in Germany, however, it didn't handed over even one. PKK collects money in each German cities for those, engaged in terrorist activities in Turkey," the minister said.

He proposed bilateral diplomatic talks to solve the problem.