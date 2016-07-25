Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: 'EU must not make threatening statements on Turkey’s accession'

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union has no right to give instructions to Turkey regarding possible restoration of capital punishment.

Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in his interview to Habertürk.

'The EU must not make “threatening statements” on Turkey. We protect European values. European officials often express their opinions. But it should not be done in the form of threats', M.Çavuşoğlu stressed.

Notably, earlier, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that negotiation process on Turkey's EU membership will be stopped, if official Ankara restores death penalty.