 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: 'EU must not make threatening statements on Turkey’s accession'

    'We protect European values'

    Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union has no right to give instructions to Turkey regarding possible restoration of capital punishment.

    Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in his interview to Habertürk.

    'The EU must not make “threatening statements” on Turkey. We protect European values. European officials often express their opinions. But it should not be done in the form of threats', M.Çavuşoğlu stressed.

    Notably, earlier, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that negotiation process on Turkey's EU membership will be stopped, if official Ankara restores death penalty.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi