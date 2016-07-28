Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: 'Erdoğan and Putin will discuss fight against the IS'

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Russia on August 9.

Report informs citing Habertürk, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters.

According to him, firstly, meetings will be held between several Turkish and Russian ministers: 'During the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, I have discussed necessary measures to be taken. We are coordinating political topics of the meeting. Likely, political, economic relations between the two countries, fight against the IS and Jabhat al-Nusra will be discussed in the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin'.