Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Rex Tillerson hold phone conversation

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Telephone conversation between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was held today.

Report informs citing the Haberler, the heads of foreign policy departments of the two countries discussed results of the National Dialogue Congress in Sochi for resolving the Syrian crisis.

Çavuşoğlu and Tillerson also exchanged views on the course of the anti-terrorist operation carried out by the Turkish army in Afrin together with the Free Syrian Army (FSA).