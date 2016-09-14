Metsamor NPP in Armenia will be temporarily suspended

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Armenia will be suspended for repair works.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the plant's director Movses Vardanyan said.

According to him, repair works will start on September 20: "The works will last 61 days and will end on November 20. After the pointed date, the plant will be commissioned again."

Notably, Azerbaijani and Turkish officials, community organizations have repeatedly stated that the plant had polluted the region with radioactive waste and demanded from international organizations the closure of the enterprise.

As media informed earlier this year, loan of $ 270 million allocated and $ 30million granted by Russia that the plant shot be down for the overhaul for 3-4 months.