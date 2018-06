Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Methane gas leaked into mine in Karagandy province of Kazakhstan.

Report informs citing Sputnik Kazakhstan, three people were hospitalized and one was sent to outpatient treatment as a result.

The incident occurred at the mine owned by "ArselorMittal Temirtau". There were 136 people in the mine.

The condition of the three miners is stable, moderately severe.