Merkel: Syria summit in the Istanbul format may be held this year

The next summit on Syria in the Istanbul format (Russia, Germany, France, Turkey) is planned to be held this year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Osaka.

Report informs citing TASS that a video of her speech was posted on Twitter by spokesman for the Cabinet Steffen Seibert.

"I had bilateral talks today with the president (of Russia Vladimir - ed.) Putin ... and the president (of Turkey, Tayip - ed.) Erdogan. It should be assumed that, in addition to the Minsk process, which we talked about, we want to continue the Istanbul format - with Erdogan, Putin, Macron and Merkel during the year. We want to stay abreast of the situation in Idlib and the situation around the refugees, we want to give a sign," said the German Chancellor.

The previous Istanbul Syria Summit was held on October 27, 2018.