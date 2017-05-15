Merkel: Germany can move contingent from Turkey's Incirlik base to Jordan

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Germany will continue to look for alternatives to the movement of the German military contingent from the military base Incirlik in Turkey to neighboring countries.

"It's difficult. And we made it clear through various channels. We will continue the negotiations, but at the same time we will look at how to implement what is already laid in this mandate, because we already had difficulties with visits. This means seeking alternatives for Incirlik, and a possible alternative, for example, among others is Jordan", she said.