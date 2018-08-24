Merkel: Georgia and Ukraine have greatest European perspective

© Sputnik / Levan Avlabreli

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia, along with Ukraine, have the greatest European perspective. Report informs, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a meeting with students of the Tbilisi State University, answering the relevant question regarding the statement of the German Foreign Minister.

"As for Germany's policy towards Eastern Europe, this is not a new initiative. Heiko Maas only stressed that good relations with Russia are very important - it is the neighbor of the European Union, but on the other hand, we need a clear policy, how everything should be formed in relation to Eastern Europe.

Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, but Georgia, along with Ukraine are countries that have the largest European perspective. Over the next 10 years, we will identify the steps that need to be taken in the future”, - Merkel said.