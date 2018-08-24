Merkel arrives on working visit to Armenia

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Armenia on a working trip, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

Head of the German government was met by her Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan at the airport.

Delegation of Merkel includes advisor to the Chancellor on foreign policy and security Jan Hecker, advisor to financial and economic policy Lars-Hendrik Röller, advisor on European politics Uwe Corsepius, head of the South Caucasus department in the apparatus of Chancellor Matthias Luttenberg.

Notably, German Chancellor arrived from Tbilisi, where she stayed for two days. A. Merkel will stay in Yerevan until tomorrow, after which he will leave for Baku.