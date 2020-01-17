 Top

Merkel and Erdogan to meet in Istanbul

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks in Istanbul with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert stated at a briefing.

Report, citing RIA Novosti, said that, according to Seibert, Merkel would travel to Istanbul on January 24.

"At the end of his visit to Davos (January 23 - Ed.), the Chancellor will leave for Istanbul on Friday, January 24. There will be talks with Turkish President Erdoğan," Seibert said.

The visit program includes the opening of a new German-Turkish University campus together with Erdoğan, and meetings with representatives of business and civil society, he added.

