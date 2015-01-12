Member of Russian military base declared wanted by Police in connection with murder in Gyumri

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian police declared wanted the conscript Valery Permjakov on suspicion of the murder of six people in Gyumri, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

Family of six people was shot dead this morning in the Armenian city of Gyumri.

Currently, police officers and prosecutors of Armenia working at the scene of the accident, as well as representatives of the Russian military base in Armenia, as one of the versions of police a Russian escaped soldier was the attacker.