Member of Georgian ruling party gives up parliamentary mandate

Member of the Georgian Parliament Zakaria Kutsnashvili has appealed to Arcelik Talakvadze, the speaker of the parliament on early termination of his mandate, Local bureau of Report informs citing the MP. According to the procedure of termination of the powers of the deputy, the Committee on Procedures of the Legislative Body will prepare a report and suspend the powers of a member of the Parliamentary Assembly within the extraordinary session.

