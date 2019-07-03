Member of Georgian ruling party gives up parliamentary mandate

Member of the Georgian Parliament Zakaria Kutsnashvili has appealed to Arcelik Talakvadze, the speaker of the parliament on early termination of his mandate, Local bureau of Report informs citing the MP. According to the procedure of termination of the powers of the deputy, the Committee on Procedures of the Legislative Body will prepare a report and suspend the powers of a member of the Parliamentary Assembly within the extraordinary session.
Member of Georgian ruling party gives up parliamentary mandateMember of Georgian ruling party gives up parliamentary mandate Local bureau of Report informs, MP informed.
https://report.az/storage/news/cf1a55453d220d9c50420b19ea008125/ad24fbdc-d6b8-408b-83e4-0c2b7f8880ff_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Three Armenians detained for violence against border police 29 July, 2019 / 14:32
- Prime Minister: Georgia won’t be able to fully realize its transit potential without Anaklia port 26 July, 2019 / 11:27
- UK sends mediator to Iran to seek freeing of seized tanker 24 July, 2019 / 14:55
- OSCE: Parliamentary elections in Ukraine generally met international standards 22 July, 2019 / 17:04
- Georgian parliament to hold extraordinary sessions 22 July, 2019 / 14:51
- S-400 will take up combat duty in Turkey in early 2020 22 July, 2019 / 13:33
- 17 CIA spies arrested in Iran 22 July, 2019 / 11:38
- How active are Azerbaijani citizens in Batumi's real estate market? - RESEARCH 20 July, 2019 / 16:14
- New management of Georgian opposition TV channel not to fire journalist for insulting Russian president 20 July, 2019 / 12:28
- Four Iranian cargo ships stuck in Brazil without fuel 20 July, 2019 / 12:21
Cəmilə BabayevaNews Author