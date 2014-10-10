​Meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of States opened in Minsk

According to Alexander Lukashenko, the CIS is the foundation that shows the level of commitment of Heads of State in the integration. "Almost due to the CIS, the impetus to the development of trade and economic relations has been given in the post-Soviet space," he said.
The Belarusian leader said that today the disintegration gets stronger in the CIS and "we will try our best to preserve the potential gained over 20 years."
During the meeting, the Heads of the CIS countries will consider 17 draft aimed at further development of international cooperation in the humanitarian field, security and other areas.
The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
