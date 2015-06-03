​Meeting of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers launched in Cholpon-Ata

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata hosts the meeting of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers. Report informs citing Russian media, opening the meeting, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that during the meeting it was planned to discuss about 20 issues multilateral cooperation.

"The practice of military cooperation shows that the activities of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers consistently generates strong foundation of partnership", said Shoigu, opening the meeting.

According to him, cooperation in the CIS format, "covers a wide range of practical issues, taking into account the national interests of the Commonwealth and its safe development."

"I am confident that today's meeting of the Council will be another step in this direction", said Shoigu.

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov also took part in the meeting.