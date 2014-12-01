Meeting of North Atlantic Council with the participation of Ministers of ISAF to be held in Brussels

Baku. 1 December. REPORT. AZ / The meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Foreign Ministers is to be held at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on December 2. Report informs, the meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

As it is expected, the meeting is to be attended by the foreign ministers of NATO partner countries as well as by the officials of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) countries.

Azerbaijan is also to be presented at the meeting.