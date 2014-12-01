Meeting of North Atlantic Council with the participation of Ministers of ISAF to be held in Brussels

As it is expected, the meeting is to be attended by the foreign ministers of NATO partner countries as well as by the officials of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) countries.
Azerbaijan is also to be presented at the meeting.
As it is expected, the meeting is to be attended by the foreign ministers of NATO partner countries as well as by the officials of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) countries.
Azerbaijan is also to be presented at the meeting.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
Share in Facebook