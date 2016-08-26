Meeting of heads of General Staff of Russia and Turkey postponed

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of Heads of the General Staff of Russia and Turkey Valery Gerasimov and Hulusi Akar on Friday will not be held.

Report informs citing the Anadolu agency, reasons for the reschedule of meeting not reported.

According to the information meeting was postponed to a later date.

Notably, on August 26 V.Gerasimov planned to visit Turkish General Staff, along with the accompanying delegation, where he was to meet with his Turkish counterpart.