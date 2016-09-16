Meeting of CIS Heads of States Council starts in Bishkek

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ The capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek hosts the meeting of CIS Heads of States Council.

Report informs referring to the Kyrgyz media, the summit has started in "Ala-Archa" state residence.

The meeting will see discussions on more than 10 draft documents on political interaction, humanitarian cooperation, and security affairs, according to BelTA. Participants of the session are expected to sign their statements on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the 70th anniversary of the end of the Nuremberg Trials. The two documents have been previously approved by the CIS Foreign Ministers Council. Apart from that, the session will focus on adapting the Commonwealth of Independent States to new reality with a view to improving the performance of CIS agencies.

Participants of the session will also discuss the draft resolutions on declaring 2017 the Year of Family, 2018 the Year of Culture in the CIS, on implementing the interstate program CIS Cultural Capitals in Azerbaijan in 2017, and on amending the regulations concerning this program. For the sake of expanding and advancing economic cooperation plans have been made to consider matters concerning the organization of population censuses in the CIS states in 2020 and the development of interregional cooperation.

A number of important documents the session participants will discuss are meant to take care of security matters and counteract new challenges and threats. In particular, participants of the session are expected to adopt programs on cooperation of the CIS member states in fighting terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism in 2017-2019, cooperation in fighting cyber security crimes in 2016-2020. Protection of parties to criminal proceedings will be discussed as well.

Apart from that, the heads of state are expected to decide on the CIS presidency in 2017.