Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ The United States will withdraw the proposal to sell Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems if Turkey buys the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia, Report informs citing N-TV.

“If Turkey buys the S-400, the process on Patriot will be completed,” the channel quoted a US source as saying, commenting on the talks held in Washington between representatives of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State.