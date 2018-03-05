Media: US summons 70 PKK terrorists to Afrin

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Washington has summoned 70 PKK/PYD terrorists that were trained in the Pacific American military base in Guam.

Following the recent defeats suffered by its terrorist allies from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)’s Syrian offshoot, the PYD, in Syria’s Afrin, Report informs citing the Haber7.

PKK/PYD terrorists summoned by the U.S. from Guam are trained in the use of anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, in addition to aircraft training.

As the US continues to provide special training in Guam to PKK/PYD terrorists that are later summoned to the battlefield, it is simultaneously attempting to create the core of a so-called “HAT PKK Special Force Squad.”

Providing military training to terrorists since 1996, the US base in Guam is one of Washington’s biggest overseas military facilities, second only to the Bagram Base in Afghanistan.