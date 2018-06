Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to preliminary data Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has confirmed death of three citizens of Ukraine in the crash in Rostov-on-Don, Report informs citing the Russian media.

In addition, the Spanish consulate in Rostov-on-Don has confirmed death of its citizens in the crash of the liner.

"According to our data, there are victims from Spain," said the representative of the consular agency to Sputnik.