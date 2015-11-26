Media: Turkish and Russian Presidents to meet in Paris

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to meet in Paris.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the meeting to be held at summit on climate change in Paris.

According to the information, although the program does not provide for a private meeting, the leaders of Turkey and Russia are expected to come together.

The climate change summit to be held on November 30. Heads of state and government of 147 countries are expected to attend summit.