​Media: The Armenian government’s resignation being discussed

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ "These days the Armenian authorities are discussing possibility of Cabinet’s resignation as a way out of the situation, although members of the armed group holding the hostages demand resignation of President Serzh Sargsyan". Report informs referring to the Armenian Haykakan Zhamanak newspaper citing its own sources.

"As you know, during negotiations among Zhirayr Sefilyan, the rebels and the government a statement about a third option was made. It is not excluded that the parties come to an agreement and satisfy the government's resignation, some leaders of the security forces, for example, the Chief of Police Vladimir Gasparyan. And Serzh Sargsyan will make a speech with a new promise of reforms", writes Haykakan Zhamanak.

The publication also does not exclude that in the context of what is happening with taking hostages in Yerevan, the Armenian President will just give a promise that issue of territorial concessions will not be discussed in the framework of negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"If so, he will solve the problem and show the mediators that there is pressure on him back home", points out Haykakan Zhamanak.