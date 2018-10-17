Media: Talks between Russian, Egyptian Presidents cancelled due to terrorist attack in Crimea

© РИА "Новости"

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Expanded talks between the Presidents of Russia and Egypt Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah as-Sisi were cancelled following the explosion in Kerch.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that, according to a source in the delegation, the earlier planned reception is also under question.

"Yes, it was cancelled. The planned reception is also under question," the agency interlocutor said.

An explosion hit a technical college in Kerch on October 17. By preliminary information, 18 people died and more than 40 were wounded.

Spokesman for the Russian President Dmitriy Peskov said that the version of a terrorist attack is being considered in connection with the incident.