Media: Tajikistan's rebel general and several associates killed

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Four servicemen, including a special forces commander, were killed during the special operation against supporters of rebel general Abdukhalim Nazarzoda. Report informs, Itar Tass cited sources in the law enforcement.

According to them, several were associates killed too.

The rebellious general together with his supporters staged two terrorist attacks in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe and Vahdat, in the country’s west. Nazarzoda seized a large amount of weapons and hid in the Ramit Gorge. Nine police officers were killed as a result of the criminals' attacks and 12 others were wounded. More than 100 terrorists have been detained in an anti-terrorist operation that followed the attacks. Twelve of them surrendered arms voluntarily. Twenty-two were killed in clashes with law enforcers. The anti-terrorist operation is still underway.