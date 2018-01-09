Media: Serzh Sargsyan's health deteriorated and he hospitalized

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan's health deteriorated and he was hospitalized.

Report informs referring to the Zhamanak newspaper.

According to the publication, Sargsyan did not appear in public since the beginning of new year.

It was reported that he is currently being treated at Nairi Medical Center.

The newspaper writes that Sargsyan did not take part in candle lighting ceremony on January 5 and Christmas praying ceremony on January 6 due to his health problem.

Armenian president's spokesperson Vladimir Hakobyan confirmed that Sargsyan's health deteriorated. "President Sargsyan had slight cold on New Year's day. He was at home during this time".