Media: Scope of foreign investments in Armenia is catastrophic

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of foreign investments in Armenia catastrophic. Report informs, it is written in Armenian "Haykakan Zhamanak" newspaper.

According to the publication, although data on foreign investments in Armenia for the first quarter are not summarized, according to preliminary data, the total volume of foreign investments in the first three months of 2015 is in the range of 10 million dollars, whereas in recent years compared to the same period amounted to 120-150 million dollars.

The information indicates that, miserly investments recorded in the fields of energy, mining and agriculture.