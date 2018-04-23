Media: Russia to provide Syria disinterestedly with S-300

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will soon begin to send disinterestedly S-300 missile "Favorit" Zenit- Rocket Complex to Syria.

Reports informs referring to the Kommersant.

Diplomatic sources on the field of military-technical cooperation note that the supply of the remaining complexes in political space is mostly solved.

It was noted that the Syrians do not have money to buy such new type systems and the allocation of the credit line does not include Russian plans.