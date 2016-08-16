​Media: Russia placed Tu-22M3 in Iran for targeting terrorists in Syria – PHOTOS

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia’s long-range Tu-22M3 bombers have delivered their first airstrikes on terrorist targets in Syria operating from Iranian airbase.

Report informs citing Ria Novosti, Moscow and Tehran signed a military agreement allowing Russian aircraft to station at Hamadan Airport in western Iran.

The long range bombers with full bomb payload took off from Hamadan Airfield to attack Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and Al-Nusra Front facilities in Aleppo, Deir-ez-Zor and Idlib provinces.

The strikes have eliminated five major terrorist weapons depots and training compounds in the area as well as three command posts and a big number of terrorists, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The long-range bombers were covered by Su-30sm and Su-35s jet fighters which took off from Russia’s Khmeimim Airbase in Syria.

The number of military aircraft deployed at Hamadan Airbase has not been disclosed.

Al-Masdar website was the first to photos of at least three Tu-22M3 bombers and Il-76 military transport jets in Iran.