Media: Russia intends to increase price of gas for Armenia

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian side intends to raise the price of gas for Armenia. Report informs, it is written in Armenian newspaper "Zhoghovurd".

According to the publication, the possibility of rise in gas prices discussed during the telephone conversation between the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Russia, Hovik Abrahamyan and Dmitry Medvedev on March 30.

Now Russia supplies gas to Armenia for 200 dollars per 1 thousand cubic meters.

According to "Zhoghovurd", at the moment work on the creation of an expert group to examine the issue and find out how justifiable and unavoidable increase in gas prices is underway.