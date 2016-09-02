 Top
    Close photo mode

    Media: Kazakh President will visit Uzbekistan on September 3

    Several media reported that Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyayev has arrived to Samarkand

    Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev plans to visit Uzbekistan on September 3. Report informs citing the Reuters.

    Previously, the site Fergana disseminated information about possible preparations for the funeral of President Islam Karimov in Samarkand. According to the source president's death will be announced on September 2, and the funeral will be held on September 3.However, the information is not confirmed by Uzbek officials.

    Several media reported that Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyayev has already arrived to Samarkand.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi