Media: List of candidates for post of Dagestan head submitted to Vladimir Putin

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Several candidates have been nominated for the post of head of the Dagestan Autonomous Republic, the Russian Federation.

Report informs citing Russian media, a source in the Russian Presidential Administration said.

According to information, the list of candidates was submitted to the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Unnamed source said that Russian National Guard Deputy Head Sergey Melikov and former head of Dagestan Magomedsalam Magomedov also included in the list of candidates.

Notably, former head of Dagestan, Ramazan Abdulatipov, resigned a few days ago.