Media: Killed in Istanbul Tajik opposition leader and his family poisoned

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Killed in Istanbul Tajik oppositionleader Umarali Kuvvatov, his wife and two sons before the assassination attempt had been poisoned during a reception dinner. Report informs referring to the "Haberturk" TV channel, relatives of the tajik opposition leader are in the hospital.

According to the channel, U.Kuvvatov with his family in the evening on March 5 had a dinner at the home of an acquaintance named Suleyman in the Fatih district of Istanbul, which he rented two weeks ago. During the dinner, Suleyman suddenly left the house, saying that would soon be back. However U.Kuvvatov suspected that the food was poisoned, and he left the house after Suleyman. While U.Kuvvatov tried to catch up with him, the killer came from behind and fired a shot in his head. After the murder Suleyman and the killer had fled.

Earlier it was reported that the police allegedly detained Suleiman, but, according to the "Haberturk", he is still wanted. Authorities are reviewing records with CCTV cameras in the area of incident, and details of all telephone conversations in the area.