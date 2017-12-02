 Top
    MEDIA: Israel Struck Iranian Military Base in Syria

    After the bombing, powerful explosion were heard from the area

    Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli warplanes struck a military base Iran is building near the Syrian capital of Damascus, Report informs citing the Israel’s Haaretz publication.

    According to the reports, the strikes were carried out from Lebanese airspace and struck near the city of Al-Kiswa, located some 13 kilometers south of Damascus. Loud explosions reportedly followed. Earlier on Friday, Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV channel reported that Israeli planes flew over southern Lebanon.

    Syria's air-defense system fired missiles at the Israeli aircraft, Sky News Arabia reported. The Syrian government has yet to comment on the reports.

    According to The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an organization affiliated with the country's opposition, heavy explosions were heard in the Damascus area and electricity was cut off in several parts of the city.

